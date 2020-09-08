Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 115,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,831,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.74. Minerals Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.18.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.52 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

