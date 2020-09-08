Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,374,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,207,000 after purchasing an additional 132,796 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 108.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.35.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

