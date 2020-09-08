Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 164.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE:MLM opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.31 and a 200-day moving average of $203.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.