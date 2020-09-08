Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.29% of Avanos Medical worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 434.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 612,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 497,858 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 15.8% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,695 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,952,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,373,000 after buying an additional 289,511 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 185,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,691,000 after buying an additional 179,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

