Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.82) and the highest is $0.13. Expedia Group reported earnings of $3.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of ($7.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.14) to ($4.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Bank of America lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.23.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Expedia Group by 804.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 615 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $99.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.78. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $139.88.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

