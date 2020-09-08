Marshall Wace LLP Invests $4.32 Million in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 136,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,574,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $196,291,000 after purchasing an additional 143,709 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,690,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,729,000 after purchasing an additional 292,215 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,353,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,670,000 after purchasing an additional 813,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,953 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,842,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 3,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.22 per share, with a total value of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $93,073.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,895.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $135,200 and have sold 8,731 shares valued at $279,300. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

