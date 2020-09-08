Marshall Wace LLP Takes $4.13 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 106,067 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.89. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.41.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.