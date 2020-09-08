AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $126,952,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 44.1% in the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,795,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,888,000 after acquiring an additional 855,268 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 87.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,476,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 686,830 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 45.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,461,000 after buying an additional 652,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 152.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 459,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,322,000 after buying an additional 277,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,949.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $510,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,721 shares of company stock worth $1,912,909 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

