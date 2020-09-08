Marshall Wace LLP Has $4.18 Million Stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 115.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.61% of Vocera Communications worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 45.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 56,931 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 32,205 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $75,696.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,470.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $428,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,099 shares of company stock worth $1,769,734. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VCRA opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vocera Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.59 million, a P/E ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 0.11.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on VCRA shares. TheStreet raised Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

