Marshall Wace LLP Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107,586 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Semtech worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Semtech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.81 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 490 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $25,862.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,278.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 3,925 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,307 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra raised their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.31.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

