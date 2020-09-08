Blair William & Co. IL Buys New Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 162.5% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In related news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

