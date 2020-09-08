Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 12,272 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Easterly Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 7,138,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,897 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,485,000 after buying an additional 161,719 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,841,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,206,000 after buying an additional 509,059 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,446,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,016,000 after buying an additional 1,126,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

