51,040 Shares in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,228,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $65,846,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $34,948,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $33,018,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $18,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. DISH Network Corp has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.74.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

