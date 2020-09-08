Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 11,467.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

