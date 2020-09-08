Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,091 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.22% of Liberty Latin America worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Latin America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

