ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,556,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,779,067,000 after buying an additional 303,422 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,390,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after purchasing an additional 917,414 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 274.7% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,260,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 863,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,452,000 after purchasing an additional 245,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $503.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $471.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.13. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Graff acquired 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $448.07 per share, with a total value of $276,907.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total transaction of $9,302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,424 shares of company stock worth $40,045,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $380.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $472.40.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

