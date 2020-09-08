Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $416,000 Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.59. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $102.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.80.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 11,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $982,079.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,047,197.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 21,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $1,832,624.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,566,559.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,718,289 shares of company stock valued at $134,806,087 in the last 90 days. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.22.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

