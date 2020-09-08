ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 115,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 336.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $1,152,074.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,222,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,735. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $173.56 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.10.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

