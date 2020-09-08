Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 119.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,314 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.13% of Arconic worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARNC. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at $104,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

NYSE ARNC opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07).

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

