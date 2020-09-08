Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324,948 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Square were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Square by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Square by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Square by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $29,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,858,216.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,703 shares of company stock worth $34,192,014. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $146.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $170.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.47.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $80.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Square from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

