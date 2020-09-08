51,100 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NUS stock opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.14.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.