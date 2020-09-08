Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.09 Million Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,820 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 73.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 365,365 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 17.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 25,432 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYGN opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.26. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYGN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

