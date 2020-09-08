Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 12.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC stock opened at $270.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.92.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.25.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $18,859,170. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

