Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 20,158 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 187.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,158 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $2,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $91.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.95. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

