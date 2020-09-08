Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 23,055 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,055 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Globe Life by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,193,000 after buying an additional 293,282 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Globe Life by 1,151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Globe Life by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Globe Life by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,638,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,050 shares of company stock worth $10,557,063. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Shares of GL opened at $83.89 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

