Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,173,000 after purchasing an additional 73,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $160.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.79. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.81.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

