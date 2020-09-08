NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,560 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 367,254 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.51 and its 200 day moving average is $107.63. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

