Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Position Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 561.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 54,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 393.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Evergy has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

