Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $1.93 Million in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 158,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.66.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 123,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,749,951.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 76,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $912,803.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,837,796 shares of company stock worth $25,732,223. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.75 and a beta of 2.11.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

