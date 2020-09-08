Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $123.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

