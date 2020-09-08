Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.79 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,502,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,546,000 after acquiring an additional 136,945 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,914,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,852,000 after acquiring an additional 35,358 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,566,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,398,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 59.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,084,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,173,000 after acquiring an additional 404,510 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Santander lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Banco Santander lowered Credicorp to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.25.

NYSE:BAP opened at $132.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.84. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $220.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). The company had revenue of $868.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.