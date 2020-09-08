Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,310 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 605.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,605,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after acquiring an additional 129,569 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,288,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 792,185 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $85,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,167.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. Analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.