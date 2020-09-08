Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New $3.89 Million Investment in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,679 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,573,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 83.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 14.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCTY. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 81,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $10,865,015.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,552,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,510,385.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 9,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $1,468,114.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 174,170 shares of company stock valued at $23,833,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

PCTY opened at $137.40 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day moving average of $123.21.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

