Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 31,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,829.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,317,625.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $2,185,060.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,882,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,399 shares of company stock valued at $17,636,754. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.32.

BJ stock opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

