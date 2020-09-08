Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kroger by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

In other news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $786,962.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,624.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

