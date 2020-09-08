Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 36,734 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 56,292 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of RJF opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. Raymond James’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

