Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $2.45 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,866,000 after purchasing an additional 158,743 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,356,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,104,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 156.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,186,000 after buying an additional 756,410 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,163,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,324,000 after buying an additional 48,430 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 945,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $182.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $193.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,583,709.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,354 shares of company stock worth $35,883,234 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.64.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

