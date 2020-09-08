Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $2.49 Million Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 145,369 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 46,090 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 42,638 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 328,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Simmons First National stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.13 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Cosse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,335.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.