Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 490,899 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490,899 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3,704.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,216 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $42,746,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $19,032,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 268.4% during the 1st quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 331,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after acquiring an additional 241,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,564,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $233,208.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,774.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,282. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lumentum from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

