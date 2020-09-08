Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $2.48 Million in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,986 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 272.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 412,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,313,000 after acquiring an additional 302,091 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,301,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,443,000 after purchasing an additional 300,628 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 333,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257,882 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $986,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,420.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.33.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $228.25 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $238.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

