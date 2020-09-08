Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,369 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at $41,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $55,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,432.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $939,785 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.83. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

