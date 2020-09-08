Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 217,303 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217,303 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in American Electric Power by 278.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.