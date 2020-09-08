Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 39,641 RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,641 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 570.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in RealPage by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in RealPage in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RealPage in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in RealPage by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RealPage Inc has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.97.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $25,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,239,755.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $1,329,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 147,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 858,118 shares of company stock worth $54,300,979 over the last three months. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

