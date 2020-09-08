Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $2.62 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 24.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

BEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

