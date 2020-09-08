37,442 Shares in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Allakos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Allakos by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,450,000 after purchasing an additional 271,976 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

In other news, major shareholder Guy P. Nohra sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $581,669.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,752.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $83.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78. Allakos Inc has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

