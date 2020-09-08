Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Cortexyme worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cortexyme by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after buying an additional 67,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cortexyme by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.32 per share, for a total transaction of $292,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

