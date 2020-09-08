Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $2.75 Million Position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Royalty Pharma news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,524,500 shares of company stock worth $126,686,000 over the last 90 days.

RPRX stock opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.01. Royalty Pharma PLC has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

RPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

