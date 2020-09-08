21,819 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $140.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $148.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.31. The company has a market capitalization of $128.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

