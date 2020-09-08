Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Crown Crafts has a dividend payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CRWS stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Crafts has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 14.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWS shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crown Crafts from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown Crafts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

