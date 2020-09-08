Kforce Inc. (KFRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Kforce has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kforce has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kforce to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $763.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $343.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.79 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $195,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,617 shares of company stock worth $1,454,221 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair raised Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

